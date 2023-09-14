Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Two Killed in Head-On Collision on State Route 76

 
SAN DIEGO - Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision today on state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash between a red Nissan Xterra SUV and small white SUV happened at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday on SR-76 near Pala Mission Road, a CHP online log reported.

A pit bull was injured in the collision and was taken by an Animal Resource Officer from Escondido, the CHP said.

Traffic on eastbound and westbound SR-76 was diverted onto Pala Mission Road until 4:39 a.m.

The CHP was investigating the crash. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service

 

