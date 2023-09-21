Lisa Susan Heller, a beloved wife, mother, and homemaker, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2023, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer. Her strength and spirit during this trying journey served as an inspiration to all who knew her.

Born in La Mirada to her parents Lio and Dorothy Pawlisa, Lisa was raised in a loving family that sadly saw the passing of her father Lio, and two of her brothers. Despite the hardships she faced, Lisa remained resilient.

Lisa graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1982, embarking on a journey that led her to marry her husband John Heller, on Sept. 21, 1991. Their union was a testament to commitment, and the enduring bonds that kept their family together through thick and thin.

As a mother, Lisa's love knew no bounds. She was a devoted homemaker who poured her heart and soul into making their house a home. Her passion for decorating and celebrating every holiday with flair brought joy to her family. Lisa's adventurous spirit also shone through as she frequently took her children to Disneyland during their formative years, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Lisa found solace taking long walks with her friends along the beach and Pala Mesa golf course. Her personality and caring nature endeared her to all who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved mother, Dorothy; her brother, Bruce; her husband John, and her three children: Brian, Trent, and Sydney. Lisa's legacy lives on threw her family, and her memory will forever be etched in their hearts.

A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Oct. 21, 2023, at their home 35154 Rice Canyon Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We invite all friends and well-wishers to join us in honoring her memory and sharing stories of her life.

Lisa's life was a testament to strength, love, and resilience. She touched the lives of many, leaving an enduring legacy. May her soul find eternal peace in the loving embrace of the Lord.