FPUD's Community Benefit Program sets Oct. 2 workshop date

Nov. 14 is deadline set for submitting requests

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District's (FPUD) Community Benefit Program committee set Oct. 2, from 5-7 p.m. for a workshop to explain procedures for nonprofit organizations to submit requests for grants, Jim Mendelson, chairman of the committee, announced Sept. 12.

According to Mendelson, the FPUD board of directors at their August meeting were made aware of the process and procedures along with appropriate forms for use by the Community Benefit Program to evaluate the merits of local projects. The workshop, which is open to the public, will be held at FPUD offices, 990 E. Mission Road.

Mendelson explained that the public meeting will also be available to area residents via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81345839292?pwd=VVNlMlhXZ2FwWGt5VWNja2lqWlEvdz09.

Meeting ID: 813 4583 9292

Passcode: 896116

The four-page application form and the scoring rubric the Community Benefit Program uses to evaluate project requests will soon be available at FPUD's website: https://www.fpud.com/community-benefit-program.

Lila Hargrove, chair of the working group that developed the form and procedures, will conduct the workshop. She said that the Community Benefit Program committee will announce award recipients in early January.

"To apply for funding from the $548,000 annual funding pool, a request for a project must be sponsored by a tax-exempt organization and be within the FPUD service area," Hargrove said.

Mendelson said that qualifying organizations will have a six-week grant period from Oct. 3 until Nov. 14, to submit their requests for funding.

Established by FPUD's Board of Directors in late 2022, the Community Benefit Program's seven members meet on the second Monday of each month. The group has a framework for considering requests by FPUD-area nonprofit organizations seeking financial assistance for parks and recreation, street lighting and roads and other projects that benefit the community.

Funding proceeds are from existing San Diego County property tax revenues received by the utility. Jim Mendelson, 949-201-9967, email: [email protected], is the chair.

Submitted by the Community Benefit Program committee.