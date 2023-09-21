Sheriff Log
September 10th
9/10/2023
4700 blk Pala Rd Shoplift - Petty Theft(Shoplift) Victim #1 - Victim Of Petty Theft(Shoplift)
9/10/2023
Pankey Rd@Pala Rd Suspicious Vehicle - Possess Controlled Substance Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For 1. Possess Controlled Substance 2. Misdemeanor Other Agency's Warrant
9/10/2023
3700 blk Oakview Ct Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury
9/10/2023
300 blk E Elder St Traffic Stop- Driving Under Influence Within 10 Years Of Prior Felony Dui - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For
1. Driv W/Lic Susp/Rev W/Prior Dui Conv
2. Dui Alcohol
3. Dui Alc/0.08 Percent
4. Driving Under Influence Within 10 Years Of Prior Felony Dui
September 11th
9/11/2023
3300 blk Sunset Dr Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation
9/11/2023
Horse Ranch Creek Rd &Pala Rd Traffic Stop - Poss Controlled Subs For Sale - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For
1. Poss Controlled Subs For Sale
2. Poss Burglary Tools
9/11/2023
1300 blk E Mission Rd Disturbance,Family - Vandalism ($400 Or More) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Vandalism ($400 Or More)
9/11/2023
1300 blk Tierra Roja Dr Battery- Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Victim Of Simple Battery
9/11/2023
400 blk Porter St. Suspicious Vehicle - Felony Other Agency's Warrant - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For Felony Other Agency's Warrant
September 12th
9/12/2023
600 blk Lower Springs Rd Mental Health Crisis -Disorderly Conduct:Under Influence Of Drug - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Disorderly Conduct:Under Influence Of Drug
9/12/2023
31500 blk Old River Rd Report-Criminal Threats - Miscellaneous Reports- 153
9/12/2023
200 blk W Beech St Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #2 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For
1. Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs
2. Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia
3. Possess Controlled Substance
9/12/2023
900 blk S Main Av Battery -Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Victim Of Simple Battery - Apparent Minor Injury - Victim #2 - Victim Of Simple Battery
9/12/2023
200 blk W Beech St Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For
1. Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs
2. Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia
September 13th
9/13/2023
Mission Rd@ Old Highway 395 Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For
1. Disord Conduct:Alc
2. Misdemeanor Other Agency's Warrant
9/13/2023
1400 blk Alturas Rd Burglary,Hot Prowl - Burglary(Residential) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Burglary (Residential) - Victim #2 - Victim Of Burglary (Residential)
