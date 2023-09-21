Sheriff Log

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:19pm

September 10th

9/10/2023

4700 blk Pala Rd Shoplift - Petty Theft(Shoplift) Victim #1 - Victim Of Petty Theft(Shoplift)

9/10/2023

Pankey Rd@Pala Rd Suspicious Vehicle - Possess Controlled Substance Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For 1. Possess Controlled Substance 2. Misdemeanor Other Agency's Warrant

9/10/2023

3700 blk Oakview Ct Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury

9/10/2023

300 blk E Elder St Traffic Stop- Driving Under Influence Within 10 Years Of Prior Felony Dui - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Driv W/Lic Susp/Rev W/Prior Dui Conv

2. Dui Alcohol

3. Dui Alc/0.08 Percent

4. Driving Under Influence Within 10 Years Of Prior Felony Dui

September 11th

9/11/2023

3300 blk Sunset Dr Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

9/11/2023

Horse Ranch Creek Rd &Pala Rd Traffic Stop - Poss Controlled Subs For Sale - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Poss Controlled Subs For Sale

2. Poss Burglary Tools

9/11/2023

1300 blk E Mission Rd Disturbance,Family - Vandalism ($400 Or More) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Vandalism ($400 Or More)

9/11/2023

1300 blk Tierra Roja Dr Battery- Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Victim Of Simple Battery

9/11/2023

400 blk Porter St. Suspicious Vehicle - Felony Other Agency's Warrant - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For Felony Other Agency's Warrant

September 12th

9/12/2023

600 blk Lower Springs Rd Mental Health Crisis -Disorderly Conduct:Under Influence Of Drug - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Disorderly Conduct:Under Influence Of Drug

9/12/2023

31500 blk Old River Rd Report-Criminal Threats - Miscellaneous Reports- 153

9/12/2023

200 blk W Beech St Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #2 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs

2. Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia

3. Possess Controlled Substance

9/12/2023

900 blk S Main Av Battery -Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Victim Of Simple Battery - Apparent Minor Injury - Victim #2 - Victim Of Simple Battery

9/12/2023

200 blk W Beech St Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs

2. Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia

September 13th

9/13/2023

Mission Rd@ Old Highway 395 Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For

1. Disord Conduct:Alc

2. Misdemeanor Other Agency's Warrant

9/13/2023

1400 blk Alturas Rd Burglary,Hot Prowl - Burglary(Residential) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Burglary (Residential) - Victim #2 - Victim Of Burglary (Residential)