Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sheriff Log

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:19pm



September 10th

9/10/2023

4700 blk Pala Rd Shoplift - Petty Theft(Shoplift) Victim #1 - Victim Of Petty Theft(Shoplift)

9/10/2023

Pankey Rd@Pala Rd Suspicious Vehicle - Possess Controlled Substance Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For 1. Possess Controlled Substance 2. Misdemeanor Other Agency's Warrant

9/10/2023

3700 blk Oakview Ct Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury

9/10/2023

300 blk E Elder St Traffic Stop- Driving Under Influence Within 10 Years Of Prior Felony Dui - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Driv W/Lic Susp/Rev W/Prior Dui Conv

2. Dui Alcohol

3. Dui Alc/0.08 Percent

4. Driving Under Influence Within 10 Years Of Prior Felony Dui

September 11th

9/11/2023

3300 blk Sunset Dr Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

9/11/2023

Horse Ranch Creek Rd &Pala Rd Traffic Stop - Poss Controlled Subs For Sale - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Poss Controlled Subs For Sale

2. Poss Burglary Tools

9/11/2023

1300 blk E Mission Rd Disturbance,Family - Vandalism ($400 Or More) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Vandalism ($400 Or More)

9/11/2023

1300 blk Tierra Roja Dr Battery- Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Victim Of Simple Battery

9/11/2023

400 blk Porter St. Suspicious Vehicle - Felony Other Agency's Warrant - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For Felony Other Agency's Warrant

September 12th

9/12/2023

600 blk Lower Springs Rd Mental Health Crisis -Disorderly Conduct:Under Influence Of Drug - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Disorderly Conduct:Under Influence Of Drug

9/12/2023

31500 blk Old River Rd Report-Criminal Threats - Miscellaneous Reports- 153

9/12/2023

200 blk W Beech St Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #2 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs

2. Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia

3. Possess Controlled Substance

9/12/2023

900 blk S Main Av Battery -Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Victim Of Simple Battery - Apparent Minor Injury - Victim #2 - Victim Of Simple Battery

9/12/2023

200 blk W Beech St Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For

1. Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs

2. Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia

September 13th

9/13/2023

Mission Rd@ Old Highway 395 Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For

1. Disord Conduct:Alc

2. Misdemeanor Other Agency's Warrant

9/13/2023

1400 blk Alturas Rd Burglary,Hot Prowl - Burglary(Residential) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Burglary (Residential) - Victim #2 - Victim Of Burglary (Residential)

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023