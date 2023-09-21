Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News staff 

Water main bursts on Santa Margarita Dr.

 
Last updated 9/22/2023 at 10:59am

A water main line burst on Santa Margarita Dr. at 12:12 pm today, sending water flowing in all directions and lifting the asphalt on the street. FPUD crews are working to resolve it and asking cars to stay away from the area at this time.

 

