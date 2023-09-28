Fallbrook Village Rotary learns about the Foundation of Senior Care

Participating in the Sept. 12 Fallbrook Village Rotary meeting are, from left, Joanna Costello, Perla Hurtado, and Rotary President Jennifer Weeks. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Donor Development Specialist Joanna Costello and Executive Director Perla Hurtado of the Foundation for Senior Care spoke at the Fallbrook Village Rotary club meeting Sept. 12 about helping seniors in Fallbrook.

The Foundation for Senior Care, a nonprofit, charitable organization in Fallbrook established in 1979, is committed to providing services that help seniors maintain both physical and mental wellbeing, live independently as long as possible, and age with dignity.

The foundation provides transportation, grocery delivery, referrals and support advocacy for a broad range...