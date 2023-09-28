Fallbrook Chamber collaborates with the community

Outgoing Honorary Mayor Tami Donnelly, center, poses with the Miss Fallbrook courts, from left, Miss Teen Fallbrook Second Princess Morgyn Stack, Miss Teen Fallbrook First Princess Madyson Haye, Miss Teen Fallbrook Sarah Palmer; Donnelly, Miss Fallbrook Mallory Sehnert, Miss Fallbrook First Princess Hannah Burke and Miss Fallbrook Second Princess Zolinn Cass.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

At the beginning of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce's State of the Chamber event, CEO Lila Hargrove said she wanted to put a spotlight on "connecting our community; I am a huge collaborator," which is why she invited the leaders from the Community Forum to come and speak that night at the Vista Valley Country Club, Sept. 19.

After Supervisor Jim Desmond led the salute to the flag and Rick Koole of LifePointe Church gave an invocation, North County Fire Chief Keith McReynolds gave an update on emergency services. He noted that they recently had two 2-ala...