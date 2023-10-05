Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FUHSD superintendent to speak at Fallbrook AAUW

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:32pm



FALLBROOK – Ilsa Garza Gonzalez, superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District, will speak at Fallbrook’s American Association of University Women’s meeting in October.

Gonzalez will discuss the advantages of the new quarter system and future plans for the district.

During her five-year tenure, Gonzalez streamlined expenses, balanced finances, successfully managed virtual coursework during the pandemic and completed the center bowl of the campus, which has been pending since 1999. She also instituted a program to feed families during the pandemic.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. in Room 1 at the Fallbrook Regional Health District, 1636 East Mission Road.

Submitted by Fallbrook American Association of University Women.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023