FUHSD superintendent to speak at Fallbrook AAUW

FALLBROOK – Ilsa Garza Gonzalez, superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District, will speak at Fallbrook’s American Association of University Women’s meeting in October.

Gonzalez will discuss the advantages of the new quarter system and future plans for the district.

During her five-year tenure, Gonzalez streamlined expenses, balanced finances, successfully managed virtual coursework during the pandemic and completed the center bowl of the campus, which has been pending since 1999. She also instituted a program to feed families during the pandemic.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. in Room 1 at the Fallbrook Regional Health District, 1636 East Mission Road.

Submitted by Fallbrook American Association of University Women.