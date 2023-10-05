Henry Ralph Oswald, 80, Fallbrook, passed away Sept. 27 in Menifee, California.

Hank was born on March 5, 1943, in Oceanside, California and was the oldest son of Jackson and Susie Marie (Rey) Oswald.

Hank grew up in Fallbrook, California, where he loved to climb trees, especially lemon trees and eat as many lemons as he could. He also loved being outside playing with his sisters, brother, and the neighborhood kids, tinkering with anything mechanical, and Elvis Presley.

Hank served his country as a generator mechanic on a helicopter base in Vietnam for the United States Army. He loved his country wholeheartedly and chose to join the Army during the Vietnam War instead of waiting to be drafted.

Hank turned his love of cars into a profession. During the many years as an auto mechanic, he owned his own auto shop, service station, and mentored many youths of Fallbrook. Hank could talk cars, his girls, and grandbabies nonstop.

Hank loved people and was the last to leave any good party. His family will remember him best for his devotion to God, Country, and most importantly his family and friends.

Hank loved unconditionally and will be missed greatly. His love of life and family will continue as his grandbabies share their stories about their Papa with their own children.

Hank is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Gail (Thompson). His daughters and their spouses, Steven and Alicia (Oswald) Hamlin, and Anthony and Rachel (Oswald) Mason; his grandchildren Joshua Hamlin, Hunter Mason, Abigail Mason, Annabelle Hamlin, Ava Mason, and Rachel Hamlin.

Also survived by his adopted son Gregg Fuess, his spouse Lisa Fuess, and their two sons Jacob and Cody Fuess; sisters Betty Oswald, Mary Grant, Pearl Meza, Donna Lewis, and Tina (James) Freeman; brother Stanley Oswald and sister-in-law Dianna Mahr.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Susie Marie Oswald; his mother-in-law, Ava A Thompson, and his brother-in-law, Edward Mahr

Memorial Services: Fallbrook United Methodist Church, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m., reception to follow at Anthony and Rachel's home.

Arrangements made through Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary. To sign the guestbook, go to https://www.berry-bellandhall.com/.