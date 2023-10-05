Women's brunch includes stone art and music

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all to attend a Fall Brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon, (doors open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.)

The program is a presentation from Set in Stone, an artisan business located in Fallbrook, owned and operated by Steve and Nola Slater. They specialize in sandblasting images and messages in stone to create art pieces that last forever.

Their personalized technique produces a beautiful showcase piece of what is "uniquely you" etched into quartzite or flagstone. Their stone art has been displayed in several SoCal festivals and art shows/fairs including the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, Oceanside night market and San Bernardo Winery events.

The Slaters are very active in the community, Steve volunteers for bus driving and Nola teaches piano. As an additional treat, Nola will sing and play the piano as the special musical guest.

Guest speaker Karen Sawyers, a former franchise owner and teacher, gives women hope in her story, "Picture This."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.