The end of an era: Kennedy retires as general manager of Rainbow Water
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 9:13pm
FALLBROOK – After nine exciting years with Rainbow Municipal Water District, Tom Kennedy hung his hat up and retired as General Manager on Oct. 4. Kennedy came to Rainbow from a neighboring water district in August 2014, with the goal to make the district a better place for its ratepayers and employees.
He has turned the district into a highly regarded public agency and assembled a well-respected team of managers and employees dedicated to serving the ratepayers by focusing on teamwork, responsibility, innovation, integrity, and professionalism. Kennedy has pioneered new procedures to str...
