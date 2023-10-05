Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Worker of the Week offers many services

 
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:44pm

Clara Toledo works as a cashier at Quetzal Express, located at 214 West Aviation Road in Fallbrook. She’s worked there for the past five years. The store itself has been in the business for 23 years at the same location, with the services of sending money, shipping boxes, cashing checks and booking airline tickets. Toledo’s goal is to go to school to learn how to become a manager. Village News/David Landry photo

 

