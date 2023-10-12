Blanket Project's handiwork to benefit REINS

REINS Director Kaitlyn Siewert poses with Konah, a Fjord horse, who is proudly wearing a hand crocheted blanket from the Fallbrook Blanket Project to be auctioned off at the upcoming Hoedown fundraiser. Village News/Carmen Willard photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project donated several handknit and crocheted blankets to REINS to be auctioned at its upcoming Hoedown fundraiser.

The mission of REINS is to support the physical, mental and emotional health of disabled children and adults through therapeutic equine assisted activities. Their 27th annual Hoedown fundraiser will take place at REINS, 4461 South Mission Road, on Oct. 14 from 4-9 p.m. General admission tickets are $135 through reinsprogram.org.

The evening includes a delicious BBQ meal by Firehouse Que & Brew, country music by the Clay Colton band, dancing, silent auction, carnival games for children and riding demonstrations by REINS' own riders.

The nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project, as always, has contributed items to support this good cause. The free FBP welcomes new members at any time, members teach for free and meet every Monday at Living Waters Church on Reche Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

Blankets, hats, shawls and much more are knitted or crocheted and then donated to Fallbrook and North County charities for the less fortunate. Donations of yarn are always needed. For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.