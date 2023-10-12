Michael David Monaghan, fondly known as Mike or El Chingon, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2023, in Austin, Texas after a brave battle with cancer. Born on Jan. 19, 1955, in Alameda, California, Mike was a man of determination, and unwavering spirit.

Mike was a loving husband to Teresa, a devoted father to Shannon, Mickey, Tracy, Nancy and a spirited inspiration for his nine grandchildren. His family was his greatest joy, and he cherished every moment spent with them. He had an infectious laugh and a warm, inviting smile that could light up any room. His wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

Mike was a self-made man. His work ethic was admirable, and he took great pride in his business, Continental Dry Cleaners, which he ran with utmost dedication and integrity. He was well-respected in his community and was known for his friendly service and meticulous attention to detail.

Throughout his life, Mike had a deep passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed barbecuing for friends and family, hunting trips, fishing, roping, playing and collecting guitars. Mike had a unique ability to find joy in the simple things, and he shared that joy generously with those around him.

Mike lived by the words of Winston Churchill, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." Mike's courage and strength were an inspiration to everyone who knew him.

In his passing, we not only mourn a great loss, but also celebrate a life very well lived. We will forever be grateful for his kindness, love, friendship, humor, and his incredible generosity. He has left us all a richly colored sunset in the southwest. Thank you, Mike.

A celebration of life for Mike will be held Monday, Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Grand Tradition in Fallbrook.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mike to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, a cause he cared so deeply about, at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.