Local pediatric medical group opens state-of-the-art pediatric primary care facility In Hemet

Mental and behavioral health services also available to local families

 
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 8:21pm

Members of Children's Primary Care Medical Group celebrate the opening of the new office in Hemet with a ribbon cutting, Oct. 7. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

SAN DIEGO – Children's Primary Care Medical Group (CPCMG) has announced that it has opened a medical office building in Hemet that houses pediatric primary healthcare services as well as mental and behavioral health resources.

Located at 3951 W. Stetson Avenue in Hemet, the medical office building is 10,000 square feet with 20 patient rooms for exams, treatments, and lactation support. The office also boasts separate reception areas for sick and well children. Families will also have access to mental and behavioral health services provided by Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

