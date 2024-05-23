Fallbrook Art Association moves gallery to North Main Street

count
Fallbrook Art Association: A Gallery for all Artists relocates from Brandon Street to 119 North Main Street, between Hawthorne and Alvarado streets with a new space and many works from emerging and established local and regional artists.
Inside the Fallbrook Art Association's new gallery on Main Street Jack and Penny Fedorchak admire First Place Watercolor winner Janice Cipriani Willis' work from May 2024.
The newly designed sign is hoisted high after removing – then dusting and eventually reinstalling – the sleek black awning defining the store front windows of The Fallbrook Art Association's new gallery on North Main Street in Fallbrook.
The Fallbrook Art Association's new sign, created by Sean of Jim's Sign and Design Shop, awaits installation at 119 North Main Street in Fallbrook.
