Reche Schoolhouse holds spring wildflower planting

FALLBROOK – Just a ring of the school bell started the crew plantings of a wildflower garden at the historic Reche Schoolhouse on Live Oak Park Road. The first in a series of planned community nature projects was coordinated by team volunteer and plant specialist Jennifer Olivares.

This first project required sectioning off an area for maximum visibility for those driving by or entering the schoolhouse property. The planning followed a brief presentation by the property's natural bounty, including the documented and dated historical communal metate (original Native American grinding stones).1

Based on sun, seasonal blooms and desired colors, the families were led by Olivares along with co-chairs Scott Spenser and Patricia Saunders, as well as Mary Belton, a great-granddaughter of the school's co-founder, Vital Reche.

Parents, students and historical society volunteers were all happily involved in "history immersion" through action! Student volunteers included Maddie and Mason Gillihans, members of a Camp Pendleton scout troop, as well as Bonsall High School biology student Alicia Ramirez-Bautista.

For more information about the Reche Schoolhouse or reserving it for school or student groups, contact Pat Saunders for details, 442-226-6294.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Historical Society.