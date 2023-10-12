New dentist office is open in Bonsall

BONSALL – Kinal Dental is a brand new dental office near the post office in Bonsall, by Ringers Cocktails. Staff treat multiple dental problems, including replacing missing teeth with implants or dentures, extractions of wisdom teeth, root canal therapy, crowns and bridges, Kids' Dentistry, teeth straightening with braces or Invisalign, dental fillings and cleanings, teeth whitening and much more.

Dr. Liudmyla Kinal received her training both in Europe and in the United States. After graduating from Loma Linda University in 2020 with Doctor of Dental Surgery and Master of Arts in Bioethic...