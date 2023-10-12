Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

New dentist office is open in Bonsall

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 8:18pm

Dr. Liudmyla Kinal treats patients of all ages at Kinal Dental in Bonsall. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – Kinal Dental is a brand new dental office near the post office in Bonsall, by Ringers Cocktails. Staff treat multiple dental problems, including replacing missing teeth with implants or dentures, extractions of wisdom teeth, root canal therapy, crowns and bridges, Kids' Dentistry, teeth straightening with braces or Invisalign, dental fillings and cleanings, teeth whitening and much more.

Dr. Liudmyla Kinal received her training both in Europe and in the United States. After graduating from Loma Linda University in 2020 with Doctor of Dental Surgery and Master of Arts in Bioethic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023