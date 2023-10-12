New volunteers are patrolling Fallbrook

The San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. Fallbrook Substation presents its new Senior Volunteer Patrol members who graduated from the Academy Sept. 22, from left, SVP Administrator Frank Brock, graduates: Norbert (Fred) Melnick, Lee Kirby, Dawn Jordan, and Lt. Claudia Delgado. At the academy Melnick, Kirby and Jordan went through 80 hours of classes. They began patrolling in Fallbrook the week of Oct. 2. Anyone interested in joining the SVP can call 760-451-3145. Village News/Courtesy photo