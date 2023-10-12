Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

New volunteers are patrolling Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/13/2023 at 7:56am

The San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. Fallbrook Substation presents its new Senior Volunteer Patrol members who graduated from the Academy Sept. 22, from left, SVP Administrator Frank Brock, graduates: Norbert (Fred) Melnick, Lee Kirby, Dawn Jordan, and Lt. Claudia Delgado. At the academy Melnick, Kirby and Jordan went through 80 hours of classes. They began patrolling in Fallbrook the week of Oct. 2. Anyone interested in joining the SVP can call 760-451-3145. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023