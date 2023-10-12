Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Local contractors and suppliers learn how to connect with county

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 7:53pm



Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

More than 100 local businesses and nonprofits attended an outreach event at the County Administration Center Monday, Oct. 3, to learn about working with the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting.

The county is one of the largest buyers in the region and spends about $2 billion a year to provide everything from pencils to entire new buildings.

“Because of our significant spend and the wide range of goods and services we procure, we are a major economic engine in the region. With such a large contract portfolio we’re al...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023