The Veterans Day Parade is coming back to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Everyone is invited to join the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Fallbrook American Legion Post 776 for their annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11. The parade will begin promptly at 10 a.m., starting at Fallbrook Street and running along Main Avenue to Alvarado Street.

This year the parade Grand Marshall is Retired Marine Corps Major General Anthony L. Jackson of Fallbrook. They will also have fire trucks, youth groups, classic cars, military vehicles, and local dignitaries. Parents can bring their children and extended families to see a wonderful, down-home, small town, old fashion parade and honor the veterans in the Fallbrook community.

Any individuals or groups who are interested in participating in this year's parade, can go to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce website https://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/, click on Events, then click on Fallbrook Veterans Day Parade for details and download the registration form to participate in the parade.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.