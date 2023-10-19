At-home COVID-19 testing kits can be ordered

FALLBROOK – Every U.S. household may place an order to receive four free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home, by ordering them at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

Also, the Fallbrook Regional Health District has at-home COVID-19 Testing Kits available for pick-up at the following locations:

FRHD Administration Building: 138 S. Brandon Road, Fallbrook

FRHD Community Health & Wellness Center: 1636 E. Mission Road, Fallbrook

Hours of operation for both locations are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New information is available on extended expiration dates for several at-home COVID-19 tests that people already have and may throw away; they can check out the FDA At-Home OTC COVID-19 test webpage at https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list for more information.

If anyone has questions, they can call the FRHD office at 760-731-9187.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.