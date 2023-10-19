Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome – Traffic at the nerve route

People are experiencing carpal tunnel symptoms as more and more people work their fingers at the keyboard. Village News/Courtesy photo

Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Chronic, lingering wrist pain that causes discomfort for daily living activities may be attributed to carpal tunnel syndrome. When pain, tingling and/or numbness is felt in some of the fingers, there can be nerve compression.

The uncomfortable feeling can be attributed to the median nerve. This nerve runs down the arm, through the wrist and to the fingers. The route the nerve takes is through the carpal "tunnel." Movement of all fingers, except the pinky, are controlled by this nerve. When swelling occurs, the "tunnel" becomes narrowed...