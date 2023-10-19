Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome – Traffic at the nerve route
Last updated 10/18/2023 at 7:07pm
Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to the Village News
Chronic, lingering wrist pain that causes discomfort for daily living activities may be attributed to carpal tunnel syndrome. When pain, tingling and/or numbness is felt in some of the fingers, there can be nerve compression.
The uncomfortable feeling can be attributed to the median nerve. This nerve runs down the arm, through the wrist and to the fingers. The route the nerve takes is through the carpal "tunnel." Movement of all fingers, except the pinky, are controlled by this nerve. When swelling occurs, the "tunnel" becomes narrowed...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)