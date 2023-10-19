Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome – Traffic at the nerve route

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2023 at 7:07pm

People are experiencing carpal tunnel symptoms as more and more people work their fingers at the keyboard. Village News/Courtesy photo

Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Chronic, lingering wrist pain that causes discomfort for daily living activities may be attributed to carpal tunnel syndrome. When pain, tingling and/or numbness is felt in some of the fingers, there can be nerve compression.

The uncomfortable feeling can be attributed to the median nerve. This nerve runs down the arm, through the wrist and to the fingers. The route the nerve takes is through the carpal "tunnel." Movement of all fingers, except the pinky, are controlled by this nerve. When swelling occurs, the "tunnel" becomes narrowed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023