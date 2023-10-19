Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

48 Ballot drop boxes open for Nov. 7 special election

 
Last updated 10/19/2023 at 4:32pm



Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

As of Tuesday, Oct. 10, registered voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District, City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District can return their mail ballot at any one of 48 official ballot drop boxes located around the districts.

Mail ballots are enroute to nearly 600,000 registered voters for the Nov. 7 special election and are expected to arrive this week. Only the voters who live in each of those districts can vote in their respective elections. If you’re not sure whether you reside i...



