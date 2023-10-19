Assemblymember Marie Waldron honors community leaders during Hispanic Heritage Month

ESCONDIDO – Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Valley Center, commemorated Hispanic Heritage Month recently by honoring five individuals who have shown what it means to give back to the community and make it a better place to live.

Michael Pacheco, a member of the Palomar Health District Board, dedicated decades of service as a first responder in both the medical and fire departments, applying his expertise in emergency planning for major events in San Diego and volunteering his time at various organizations.

Oscar Cifuentes, a retired senior chief petty officer who served with honor in th...