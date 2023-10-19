Car club presents donations to local nonprofits

FVCC Chair of Donations Michael McGuire, right, presents a check to Fallbrook Artists Association members Diane Jansen, left, and Thom Lingle.

FALLBROOK – October marked another month in which the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club gave away proceeds earned from its annual Memorial Day Weekend Car Show back to the community.

The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep their community thriving.

FVCC also has a scholarship program for seniors at Fallbrook High which donates funds to selected individuals by semester as they progress to their...