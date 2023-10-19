Fallbrook Food Pantry presents Volunteer Appreciation Awards

Ellen Fusco

Special to the Village News

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Fallbrook Food Pantry hosted our 2023 Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon at The Hearth. We had 26 attendees as we gathered to express our heartfelt gratitude to our volunteers who are a group of extraordinary individuals who make a difference assisting to alleviate hunger in our community every day.

Volunteers are the backbone of any community. They give their time, energy, and expertise freely, asking for nothing in return except the satisfaction of knowing they are making the world a better place. They are the unsung heroes who...