Fallbrook residents attend Reform California Town Hall meeting

 
Last updated 10/18/2023 at 7:17pm

More than 100 Fallbrook residents listen to Reform California Chair Carl DeMaio during a town hall meeting at the Masonic Lodge Tuesday, Oct. 10. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – More than 100 Fallbrook residents joined Reform California Tuesday, Oct. 10, for a town hall meeting to learn about the fight to stop costly tax hikes and utility rate spikes in California – as well as efforts to protect Proposition 13.

The town hall meeting was led by Carl DeMaio, chair of Reform California and former San Diego city councilmember, who is headlining similar events around the county leading up to the 2024 elections.

"Californians already pay the highest taxes and utility rates in the country, and we're fighting to change that by defeating a number of costly a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

