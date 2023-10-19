Honor Flight San Diego makes 2nd flight of 2023

CORONADO – Honor Flight San Diego took 87 World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era veterans from San Diego to the District of Columbia, Sept. 29, to Oct. 1, in the nonprofit’s second flight in 2023. The three-day trip, which is made at no cost to them, is a time for veterans to visit the memorials built for their sacrifice and to honor them for their service.

Honor Flight San Diego is part of the Honor Flight Network and is one of the approximately 130 hubs nationwide. Honor Flight San Diego is a 501(c)(3) designated nonprofit organization. Top priority is given to the most senior veterans,...