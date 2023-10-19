Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Worker of the Week sells shoes and remodels homes

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2023 at 6:46pm

Sung Yoo works part time as a shoe store manager for his father who has been the store owner for the past 11 years. The store has no name but can be found at 1412 South Mission Road, Fallbrook. The store sells shoes, boots, backpacks, and some clothing. Sung, when not working at his father's store, owns his own construction business as a general contractor in remodeling new and existing homes. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023