Worker of the Week sells shoes and remodels homes

Sung Yoo works part time as a shoe store manager for his father who has been the store owner for the past 11 years. The store has no name but can be found at 1412 South Mission Road, Fallbrook. The store sells shoes, boots, backpacks, and some clothing. Sung, when not working at his father's store, owns his own construction business as a general contractor in remodeling new and existing homes. Village News/David Landry photo