Aguanga resident photographs solar eclipse

Diane Sieker

Staff Writer

Aguanga resident Jason Imbimbo took stunning photos of the solar eclipse Saturday morning, Oct. 14 beginning at 9:36 a.m. Viewing the phenomenon with his family, he used an ND-400 filter to capture the images with his Galaxy s23 Ultra phone.

"The filter reduces the amount of light allowed through the lens by 400 times, letting me photograph the eclipse," Imbimbo explained. "Without the filter the photo would be nothing but white."

According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, safety is the number one priority when viewing a solar eclipse. Except...