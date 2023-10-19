Aguanga resident photographs solar eclipse
Last updated 10/19/2023 at 5:41pm
Diane Sieker
Staff Writer
Aguanga resident Jason Imbimbo took stunning photos of the solar eclipse Saturday morning, Oct. 14 beginning at 9:36 a.m. Viewing the phenomenon with his family, he used an ND-400 filter to capture the images with his Galaxy s23 Ultra phone.
"The filter reduces the amount of light allowed through the lens by 400 times, letting me photograph the eclipse," Imbimbo explained. "Without the filter the photo would be nothing but white."
According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, safety is the number one priority when viewing a solar eclipse. Except...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)