Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Aguanga resident photographs solar eclipse

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2023 at 5:41pm

Aguanga resident Jason Imbimbo captures images of the solar eclipse Saturday morning, Oct. 14. Village News/Courtesy photo

Diane Sieker

Staff Writer

Aguanga resident Jason Imbimbo took stunning photos of the solar eclipse Saturday morning, Oct. 14 beginning at 9:36 a.m. Viewing the phenomenon with his family, he used an ND-400 filter to capture the images with his Galaxy s23 Ultra phone.

"The filter reduces the amount of light allowed through the lens by 400 times, letting me photograph the eclipse," Imbimbo explained. "Without the filter the photo would be nothing but white."

According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, safety is the number one priority when viewing a solar eclipse. Except...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023