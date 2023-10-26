Turkey Trot to be held at new location

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Rotary Club is excited to sponsor the Family Fun Run and Games Turkey Trot at a new location, La Paloma Elementary School and Fallbrook Community Center, Thursday, Nov. 23. Day of event registration begins at 7 a.m.

The event will be a 1-mile run, walk or stroll with fun games along the way – throw a basketball in the hoop, hit a volleyball over the net, hula hoop for a minute, dribble a ball around cones, play on the play structure, hold a wall squat and jumping jacks.

Furry friends are welcome but must be on a leash. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Thanksgiving Day outfit. There will be prizes for the best dressed.

The Annual Fallbrook Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is a fun family Thanksgiving morning to come together with the community to raise money for the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundation while feeling good and creating memories of a lifetime. Their goal is to raise funds for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and the Fallbrook community.

For more information, call 760-468-1721 leave a message and they will call back.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club.