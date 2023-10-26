Looking for FUHS alumni from '74

It is possible that some of the people we are searching for refuse to believe they will be having a 50th high school reunion any time soon. FUHS Class of 1974 – believe it!

We have a date lined up in August 2024 and we hope that you will be able to join us. Please send your email and mailing address to the reunion team at [email protected].

We will then be able to keep you posted on the activities and answer your questions about the event. If you know someone from the Class of ’74, please pass this along to them. Thank you!

Linda Giannelli

(formerly from) Bonsall