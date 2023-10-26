Meet the county's new chief sustainability officer

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Justice (OSEJ) has a new chief at the helm. In addition to her unbridled passion for service and helping others, Eden Brukman brings more than two decades of sustainability leadership experience to the role.

Brukman boasts a diverse portfolio of environmentally minded building and infrastructure projects along with many years of experience in climate justice policies.

She is also on a mission to make the world a better place and is inspired by the theme of "tikkun olam," a...