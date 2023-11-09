Spooky fun found at Boys & Girls Clubs Trunk or Treat

FALLBROOK – Pac Man, Dragons, Fairy Princesses, and all manner of scary creatures joined in on the fun at Boys & Girls Clubs of North County’s Annual Trunk or Treat on Friday evening, Oct. 27. The event was held at the parking lot behind the Ingold Club House on Ivy Street.

The trunks of cars were decorated in different themes from Barbie and Ken dolls, Dia de los Muertos, Gypsies, and Star Wars. Trick or treaters went from trunk to trunk gathering a variety of candies. No one left with a light bag of goodies. It was hard to tell who was having more fun, the kids, or the adults!

The event ran from 5-6:30 p.m., ending just as it was getting dark. While watching a spectacular sunset, Allison Barclay, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, explained, “Our club members and their families had fun trick or treating in a safe place. Our staff and volunteers did such a great job of decorating their cars!”

To find out more about how the Boys & Girls Club helps the kids in this community, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org.

Submitted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.