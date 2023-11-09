Support grows for Emergency Services Training facilities on Palomar Fallbrook Campus

This rendering shows the location of the county's proposed Public Safety Center at SR76 and Old Highway 395, across the I-15 from Palomar's Fallbrook campus. Village News/Courtesy photo

Jessica Ussher

Investigative Journalist Intern

On Nov. 7, 2006, voters approved a resolution (Proposition M) from the Palomar Governing Board requesting $694 million to maintain and modernize the San Marcos campus and to create new educational opportunities in underserved areas of the district. Following the approved resolution, the Fallbrook Campus was created with labs, classrooms, an administration building and parking, located near I-15 and SR 76.

However, there is still between 45 to 55 million dollars (from Prop M) available to start a second phase for the building of the Fallbrook...