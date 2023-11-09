Potter eighth-grade girls win league cross country championship

Mochel individual eighth-grade girls winner, eighth-grade boys second

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Big Ten Middle School League held the Big 10 Cross Country Championships meet Oct. 25 at Guajome Park, and Potter Junior High School was the eighth-grade girls champion while Potter’s Kora Mochel won the eighth-grade girls race.

Potter’s eighth-grade boys placed second at the championship meet. The seventh-grade Braves boys t...