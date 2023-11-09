Potter eighth-grade girls win league cross country championship
Mochel individual eighth-grade girls winner, eighth-grade boys second
Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:29pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Big Ten Middle School League held the Big 10 Cross Country Championships meet Oct. 25 at Guajome Park, and Potter Junior High School was the eighth-grade girls champion while Potter’s Kora Mochel won the eighth-grade girls race.
Potter’s eighth-grade boys placed second at the championship meet. The seventh-grade Braves boys t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)