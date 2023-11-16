Dorothy Ann Rutledge, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Nov. 12, 2023. She was 85 years of age. Dorothy was born on Jan. 12, 1938, in North Adams, Massachusetts, to Edwin and Elizabeth Busby. She moved to California in 1957 along with her mother and sister Judy.

Dorothy worked 15 years as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. She met her husband, Gary, through friends, and transferred to the Fallbrook post office in 1988. They were soul mates and spent 35 years together. The first time Gary saw her he said, "WOW!" Their song was “Unchained Melody” sung by the Righteous Brothers.

She enjoyed quilting and had over 100 quilts that she made. She really enjoyed her quilting group "TGIF." Dorothy loved animals, especially dogs and cats. All the family animals were rescues.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy and son Jason. She is survived by her husband Gary, son Michael (Michelle-daughter-in-law), daughters Teri and Michelle and grandchildren Maddie Donnelly, Malachi Walker, Sarai Montgomery, Micah Montgomery, Jayla Walker, Bhree Walker and Grace Walker.

Graveside services will be at the Riverside National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2023. Please be there by 12:15.