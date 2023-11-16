Boys & Girls Clubs of North County holding Annual Toy Drive

FALLBROOK – Local residents can help the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County give a toy to every youth member of the club

Unwrapped toys and presents for ages 6 to 14, are desperately needed. On average Boys & Girls Clubs of North County serves 2,000 Club members between 10 different sites. Many of their youth deal with food insecurity among other challenges at home, and the club offers a safe haven to thrive.

"For some children this is the only toy they receive during the holiday season," said CEO Allison Barclay. "We are excited to be partnering again with the North County Fire...