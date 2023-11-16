Motorcyclist transported after multi-vehicle accident

A motorcyclist was transported with major injuries to Palomar hospital after being involved in a multiple-vehicle accident today, which was reported at 1:23 pm today, Wednesday, on S. Mission and Olive Hill Rd.

A motorcyclist was reported as "down in lane." CHP requested three tow trucks and an air ambulance was requested for transport, although a ground ambulance was utilized for the sake of time and the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital.

Traffic is backed up and it is advised to avoid the area.

The Village News is waiting on more information and will update the story as information is available.