Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By Village News Staff 

Motorcyclist transported after multi-vehicle accident

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/22/2023 at 4:34pm

Village News/David A. Landry photo

A motorcyclist was transported with major injuries to Palomar hospital after being involved in a multiple-vehicle accident today, which was reported at 1:23 pm today, Wednesday, on S. Mission and Olive Hill Rd.

A motorcyclist was reported as "down in lane." CHP requested three tow trucks and an air ambulance was requested for transport, although a ground ambulance was utilized for the sake of time and the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital.

Traffic is backed up and it is advised to avoid the area.

The Village News is waiting on more information and will update the story as information is available.

Village News/ AC Investigations photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023