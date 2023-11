Smoke is seen over the trees from a car fire in the area of the 800 block of Stewart Canyon this morning.

NCFPD and CalFire responded to a car fire in the 800 block of Stewart Canyon this morning at about 9:30 am. It is unverified, but reported, that the fire spread to a home or structure. The area was reported as challenging but fire crews knocked it down fairly quickly. More information will be reported as it is available.