Plans to develop Fallbrook High School Aquatic Center presented at school board meeting

Jessica Ussher

Investigative Reporter Intern

On Nov. 8, Foresight Planning and Development presented their master plan to modernize and reconstruct Fallbrook High School at the Fallbrook Union High School Board meeting.

The master plan proposed to rebuild or reconstruct the school's aquatic center, as well as consolidate some buildings on campus to optimize space. The master plan was presented by Foresight’s CEO and Founder Kristen Rose, who has been working on this project with the district over the last seven to eight months.

Although there are two options for the pool’s reconstruc...