Senior center recognizes local veterans
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 6:09pm
Tim O’Leary
Special to the Village News
About 90 seniors and other Fallbrook-area residents attended a special lunch on Nov. 9 that honored local military veterans.
“It was a festive, well-attended meal,” Patricia Roybal said of the event held at the Fallbrook Community Center.
“It was a sweet tribute to our veterans who have sacrificed for our freedom,” sai...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)