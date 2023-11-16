AFS seeks host families

AFS has been a leader in the field of student exchange for more than 60 years. Each year we like to place one or more students locally who will attend Fallbrook High and Bonsall High.

We are receiving applications now for students who will be arriving in mid-January for the spring semester and will soon be receiving applications for the next school year. We have some outstanding candidates with varied interests and from many countries of origin. I would like to talk to any families that might be interested in hosting them.

We are also interested in talking to high school students and their parents if there is interest in studying abroad. Merit-based and needs-based scholarship opportunities are available.

My family has hosted several students and found it enriching and enjoyable. This year I am serving as Volunteer Hosting Coordinator for the San Diego Area. If you would like to learn more about the program, please contact me (760-728-5682, [email protected]) or visit our website, http://afsusa.org.

Jim Dooley