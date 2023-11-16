Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County makes home cooking program permanent, expands economic opportunities

 
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:41pm



County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Board of Supervisors voted to continue a temporary program set to expire in 2024 that supports home cooking as a small business. It also expanded the earning potential for its participants.

This follows the 2022 adoption of a two-year trial of the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations program (MEHKO). Now, there are 61 permitted home kitchens in operation, offering new ways for people to earn a living doing what they love – cooking for others.

The Board also increased the number of meals a permittee can sell if the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

