Mildred Clark Straight, 95, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12 at her home at Regency Fallbrook. She had been in hospice care after suffering weeks of pain from a fall.

Mildred was born on Dec. 9, 1927, in a snowstorm near Sulfer, Oklahoma. She was married for 59 years to Howard Earl Straight who preceded her in death in 2016. Together they had been active in the Reche Club, members of Living Waters Christian Fellowship and were Fallbrook avocado ranchers since 1978.

She is survived by her son, Steven Straight, and his wife Sheila of Fallbrook; grandson Joshua Straight of Los Angeles; granddaughter Cristal Ige, her husband Tim and their children, Caleb and Hannah of Perth, Australia; Dan and his wife Savannah and son Bam of Las Vegas.

Mildred was a strong, fun, caring woman and a true example of one of the "greatest generation"!. She enjoyed sharing the many stories she had of traveling the world with her husband who was an airline pilot.

Mildred loved her family and was especially close to her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother as well as friend to many. She had given her life to Christ late in life along with her husband Earle.

She will be greatly missed, but we are rejoicing in her graduation to glory knowing she is once again wholly restored and with her heavenly loved ones.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary, 333 N. Vine St. Private burial will be a Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego on Monday, Dec. 4.