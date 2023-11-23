Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff Log

 
Last updated 11/24/2023 at 2:16pm



Nov. 11

300 blk Heald Ln. Arrest - Under the influence and possession of controlled substance

35100 blk Rangpur Ln. Grand theft - Burglary - Residential

Nov. 12

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Battery - Simple

Nov. 13

40700 blk Via Ranchitos Burglary - Vehicle

200 blk Horse Ranch Creek Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

Via De La Roca Misc. incidents

500 blk W. Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Arson

900 blk S. Main Ave. Found narcotic - Narcotic seizure

500 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

Nov. 14

200 blk Pankey Rd. - Monserate Mtn. Found property

2100 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Arrest - Contempt of court - Disobey court order - Felony bench warrant and misdemeanor bench warrant

500 blk S. Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

Nov. 15

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft

Nov. 16

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

5500 blk Mission Rd. Citizens arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence incident

2500 blk Olive Hill Rd. Battery - Simple

3600 blk Laketree Dr. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

Nov. 17

5400 blk Villas Dr. 5150 - Suicide - Actual or attempt - 72 hr. observation

30800 blk Via Toscona Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order

400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Violation of temporary restraining order and prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc.

Nov. 18

3900 blk Lorita Ln. (2) Arrest - Burglary - Residential

100 blk N. Stage Coach Ln. Simple battery

Nov. 19

700 blk Driftwood Ln. Medical examiners case - Death

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. Observation

900 blk Alturas Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

 

