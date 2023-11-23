Sheriff Log
Last updated 11/24/2023 at 2:16pm
Nov. 11
300 blk Heald Ln. Arrest - Under the influence and possession of controlled substance
35100 blk Rangpur Ln. Grand theft - Burglary - Residential
Nov. 12
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Battery - Simple
Nov. 13
40700 blk Via Ranchitos Burglary - Vehicle
200 blk Horse Ranch Creek Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
Via De La Roca Misc. incidents
500 blk W. Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Arson
900 blk S. Main Ave. Found narcotic - Narcotic seizure
500 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
Nov. 14
200 blk Pankey Rd. - Monserate Mtn. Found property
2100 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Arrest - Contempt of court - Disobey court order - Felony bench warrant and misdemeanor bench warrant
500 blk S. Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
Nov. 15
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft
Nov. 16
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
5500 blk Mission Rd. Citizens arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence incident
2500 blk Olive Hill Rd. Battery - Simple
3600 blk Laketree Dr. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation
Nov. 17
5400 blk Villas Dr. 5150 - Suicide - Actual or attempt - 72 hr. observation
30800 blk Via Toscona Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order
400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Violation of temporary restraining order and prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc.
Nov. 18
3900 blk Lorita Ln. (2) Arrest - Burglary - Residential
100 blk N. Stage Coach Ln. Simple battery
Nov. 19
700 blk Driftwood Ln. Medical examiners case - Death
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. Observation
900 blk Alturas Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
