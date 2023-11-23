GOP leaders no longer able to govern

It has become painfully obvious that Republican Party leaders no longer know how to govern, not even within their own party, and certainly not at the federal government level. And a Republican House member, who should know, agrees with me.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) made the following request on the House floor: "One thing: I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing – one – that I can go campaign on and say we did. One!" He then asked Republicans to come down to the floor and "explain to me one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides, well, 'I guess it's not as bad as the Democrats.'" (11/13/23)

Apparently no one stepped forward. For source, search on “Newsweek Chip Roy Furiously Tears Into Fellow Republicans..

So far, in this session of Congress (118th) they have managed to get only 62 bills passed, a low not seen in over a half-century. And all those 62 are softball efforts, such as the two that name a couple of VA facilities. In contrast, the previous Session passed 362 bills.

Of course some bills are of more import. Specifically, in the previous Session, Congress passed three bills that are key to President Biden’s master plan to Build America Better Again: American Rescue Plan Act 3/1/21, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act 11/15/21, and Inflation Reduction Act 8/16//22. These are massive, multi-billion dollar directives for the present and continued advance of prosperity for all America.

The master plan envisions efforts well beyond Biden’s term in office. But all that will be for naught if a Republican wins the Presidency in the coming election. If that did come to pass, you could count on two actions: legislation negating all the foregoing plans and a massive tax reduction for the wealthy elite who fund their election campaigns and finance the massive propaganda campaigns denigrating the Democratic Party.

Another example of Republican Party leader failure is their inability to unite after the split that President Trump created. As a result, former House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R- CA), was unable to get a vote on immediate funding to prevent a government shut down and got canned. The infighting was so bad no one really wanted to be his replacement. They settled for Mike Johnson (R-LA), the least disliked candidate. Is he truly the “everyman” he claims to be, or yet another wolf in sheep’s clothing. We’ll see.

