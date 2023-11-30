It's Toys for Tots Time at 5 county airports

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Making a child smile. It may just be the best feeling anyone can ever get – especially during the holiday season!

And you can get that joyous feeling with a little help from the county and the Marine Corps. All you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy in a Toys for Tots donation box at one of five county airports.

Donation boxes are already out at McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, Ramona Airport in Ramona and Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs.

Two...