New Sheriff helicopters serve as a regional public safety asset

Two new state-of-the-art helicopters joined the San Diego County Sheriff's Department air fleet as part of the department's commitment to safeguarding communities.

Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez unveiled the new fire helicopter and patrol helicopter, a $21 million investment for the two, Nov. 21, at the Aerial Support to Law Enforcement Agencies base in El Cajon.

These helicopters support first responders in meeting the demands of their critical roles. They represent a commitment to regional safety and preparedness and will be used wh...